Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Applied Therapeutics Price Performance
APLT opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.
Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.
About Applied Therapeutics
Applied Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of a pipeline of novel products. It is targeting treatments for central nervous system rare diseases and diabetic complications. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
