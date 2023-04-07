Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Applied Therapeutics Price Performance

APLT opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. Applied Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.89.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Applied Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $70,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 366.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 41,073 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 19,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 121.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 249,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of a pipeline of novel products. It is targeting treatments for central nervous system rare diseases and diabetic complications. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

