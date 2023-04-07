Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 49,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $112.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.10. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wolfe Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

