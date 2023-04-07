Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,755 shares of company stock worth $35,896,146. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.36.

SNOW stock opened at $145.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.15. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $222.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

