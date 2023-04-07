Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $225,000 Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,674 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 4,846 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PATH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,993 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,316,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $114,786,000 after purchasing an additional 99,242 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,573,837.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $664,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,359,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,573,837.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,546,920. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UiPath Price Performance

PATH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.39.

NYSE PATH opened at $16.55 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.14 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

