Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $318,000 Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 171.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,525,000 after purchasing an additional 851,055 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 163.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,699,000 after purchasing an additional 764,671 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 139.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,306,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $98,377,000 after acquiring an additional 762,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,173,000 after acquiring an additional 586,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

LYB stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.86 and a 200-day moving average of $86.81. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

