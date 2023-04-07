Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $386,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EEM stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.23. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $45.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.