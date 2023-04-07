Archford Capital Strategies LLC Invests $511,000 in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 17.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $167.04 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.31 and its 200 day moving average is $151.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.20.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

