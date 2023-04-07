Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 4,379 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmont Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.06.

NYSE:NEM opened at $52.05 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.42.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -296.29%.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.