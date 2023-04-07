Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Receives $175.47 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.20.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Arista Networks stock opened at $159.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.86. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $171.44.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,054.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 309,187 shares of company stock worth $44,919,811. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after buying an additional 11,902,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 460.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $308,885,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 67.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after purchasing an additional 935,484 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

