Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $197.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $148.24 and a 1 year high of $202.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

