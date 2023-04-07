Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading Down 8.4%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.71 and last traded at $18.71. Approximately 645,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,568,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Asana from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asana from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $27,556.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,448,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $27,556.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $426,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 607,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,256.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,346 shares of company stock valued at $538,214 over the last ninety days. 61.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,150,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after buying an additional 120,270 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,307,000 after buying an additional 477,239 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

