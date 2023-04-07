Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Trading Down 8.4%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.71 and last traded at $18.71. Approximately 645,857 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,568,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.43.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Asana from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Asana from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Asana from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.84.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,150,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after buying an additional 120,270 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Asana by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,307,000 after purchasing an additional 477,239 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Asana by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Asana by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
