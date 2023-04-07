Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) PT Lowered to $25.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.05% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Associated Banc Stock Performance
Shares of ASB stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Insider Transactions at Associated Banc
In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,140.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,140.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,660,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,694,000 after purchasing an additional 523,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,277,000 after buying an additional 328,137 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,842,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,357,000 after buying an additional 268,163 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,800,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,666,000 after buying an additional 141,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,760,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,737,000 after buying an additional 84,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.
Associated Banc Company Profile
Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.
Featured Stories
