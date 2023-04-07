Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) PT Lowered to $25.00

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB stock opened at $17.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,140.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lith Karen Van sold 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $116,993.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,140.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $99,764.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,694.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Banc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,660,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,694,000 after purchasing an additional 523,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,277,000 after buying an additional 328,137 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,842,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,357,000 after buying an additional 268,163 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,800,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,666,000 after buying an additional 141,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,760,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,737,000 after buying an additional 84,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Stories

