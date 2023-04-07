AST SpaceMobile, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AST SpaceMobile’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AST SpaceMobile’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.
Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. AST SpaceMobile has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.64 and a quick ratio of 10.63.
AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
