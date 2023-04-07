Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives $243.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,591,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $216.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

