Avalanche Market Cap Reaches $5.75 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $17.65 or 0.00063211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and $178.85 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00039389 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00017351 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000197 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,191,221 coins and its circulating supply is 326,128,501 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

