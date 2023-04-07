AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,379 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $29,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVB. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.79.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $168.19 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $258.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.48 and a 200-day moving average of $171.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

