Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 3.15% of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63. Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $47.04.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in investment-grade US municipal securities. AVMU was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

