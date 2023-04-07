AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.77.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $7.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.38. AvidXchange has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $11.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.04.

Insider Activity

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 32.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AvidXchange will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $564,958.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,409,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,862,071.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $564,958.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,409,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,862,071.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,979,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,813,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in AvidXchange during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AvidXchange by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in AvidXchange during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.