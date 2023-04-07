Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 196.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $216,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $125.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.36. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $136.38.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $266.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.80 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

