Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) versus Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Axcella Health’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics $27.15 million 6.15 -$165.46 million ($1.02) -1.06 Axcella Health N/A N/A -$81.19 million ($1.53) -0.30

Axcella Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Adaptimmune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcella Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axcella Health has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Axcella Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Axcella Health 0 2 2 0 2.50

Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.12, indicating a potential upside of 466.67%. Axcella Health has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 1,041.06%. Given Axcella Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Adaptimmune Therapeutics and Axcella Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics -609.46% -132.29% -45.05% Axcella Health N/A -889.17% -189.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Axcella Health shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Axcella Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics beats Axcella Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision and development of novel cell therapies and novel cancer immunotherapy products to people with cancer. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Axcella Health

(Get Rating)

Axcella Health, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Geoffrey von Maltzahn, and David A. Berry on August 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.