Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 419 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.36.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $99.03 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

