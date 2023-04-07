Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,331 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 7.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 14.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $66.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average of $38.50.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, February 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.31.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

