Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 973 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PEP opened at $184.36 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

