Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,160.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 14,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD stock opened at $105.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $119.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.71). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

