Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,716 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $208.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.10. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

None

