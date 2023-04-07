Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $209.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.60. The stock has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,953 shares of company stock worth $12,264,484 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.