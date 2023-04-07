Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 494 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,847,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,885,000 after purchasing an additional 161,143 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,253,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,054,000 after purchasing an additional 642,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $58.92 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.27.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

