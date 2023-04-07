Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 112.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $93.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.60.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

