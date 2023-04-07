Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 126,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Quanta Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $159.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.33 and a 52 week high of $168.75.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.73.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

