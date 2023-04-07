Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.08.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $435.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $428.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $488.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.683 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $424.95 per share, for a total transaction of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,721 shares of company stock worth $2,529,168 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

