Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after buying an additional 360,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of General Mills by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,315,000 after buying an additional 211,645 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,351,000 after buying an additional 56,421 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,114,000 after buying an additional 131,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.27. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,815 shares of company stock worth $5,776,530 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.88.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.