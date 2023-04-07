Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 40,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $108.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.96. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $380,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $380,752.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,645 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,012. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

