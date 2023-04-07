Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 23.2% in the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 205,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 26.1% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fox Factory Stock Up 4.3 %

FOXF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm began coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Fox Factory stock opened at $111.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.88 and its 200 day moving average is $102.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.84.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

