Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.