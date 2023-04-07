Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its stake in CoStar Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 32,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 43.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $68.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47. The company has a quick ratio of 13.92, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $85.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 16.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

