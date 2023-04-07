Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $6.13 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 0.8% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $512.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $481.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $449.70 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.44.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

