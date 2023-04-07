Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $704,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB opened at $168.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.42. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $258.81.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.79.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading

