Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYAN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RYAN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 2.3 %

In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Mark Stephen Katz bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Mark Stephen Katz purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 208,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $7,780,859.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,123,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,673,718.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RYAN opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.32 and a beta of 0.44. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.13 and a one year high of $46.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.