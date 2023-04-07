Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,047 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $83.30 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $99.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

