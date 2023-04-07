Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,556 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKC opened at $85.80 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $105.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Articles

