Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 285 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Public Investment Fund raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,991 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $71,442,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $52,411,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,976,000 after acquiring an additional 199,867 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.7 %

APD opened at $282.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.88 and a 12 month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.45.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

