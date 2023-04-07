Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 309 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.63.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA stock opened at $520.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $553.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $522.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.27.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

