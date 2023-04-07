Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 223,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 536.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after purchasing an additional 179,585 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 91,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 45,127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $99.50 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $104.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day moving average of $97.47.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

