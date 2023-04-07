Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (BCPT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.40 on April 28th

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Balanced Commercial Property Trust Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of Balanced Commercial Property Trust stock opened at GBX 87.20 ($1.08) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £611.75 million, a P/E ratio of 348.80 and a beta of 0.87. Balanced Commercial Property Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 68.53 ($0.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 124.20 ($1.54). The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.83.
Balanced Commercial Property Trust Company Profile
