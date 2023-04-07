Ballast Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ballast Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,834 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $125,514,000 after acquiring an additional 115,862 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 54,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $99.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $182.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $133.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

