Bango (LON:BGO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bango (LON:BGO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.73) price objective on the stock.

Bango Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BGO opened at GBX 207.50 ($2.58) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £159.01 million, a PE ratio of -10,375.00 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 232.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 206.42. Bango has a one year low of GBX 125 ($1.55) and a one year high of GBX 269.80 ($3.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Bango

In other news, insider Anil Malhotra sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £900,000 ($1,117,734.72). In related news, insider Ray Anderson sold 600,000 shares of Bango stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.88), for a total transaction of £1,392,000 ($1,728,763.04). Also, insider Anil Malhotra sold 400,000 shares of Bango stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.79), for a total transaction of £900,000 ($1,117,734.72). Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Bango Company Profile

Bango plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

Featured Stories

