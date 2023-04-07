Bank of America Increases Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $38.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.90% from the company’s current price.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Victory Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.12. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $201.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.38 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 32.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $414,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 431,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,293,010.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming increased its position in Victory Capital by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 3.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

(Get Rating)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.