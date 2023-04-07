Bank of America Raises Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $10.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Signature Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.53.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $0.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.08. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $296.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1,696.97%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,171,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,941,000 after purchasing an additional 980,520 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 394.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,694,000 after purchasing an additional 697,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Articles

