BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.60, but opened at $21.08. BankUnited shares last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 43,603 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BankUnited

BankUnited Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in BankUnited by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in BankUnited by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BankUnited by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,967,000 after acquiring an additional 306,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BankUnited by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.17.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Articles

